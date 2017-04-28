Provincial budget has drug surprise

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The 2017 Ontario budget ended with a unexpected financial kicker benefitting the youngest in this province.

In announcing free drug prescriptions for those 24 years of age and younger, Finance Minister Charles Sousa described the Liberal government's direction as an “investment in the health of our children.”

The change, the first in of its kind in Canada, goes into effect Jan. 1, 2018.

Welcomed by many, including local riding MPP Lou Rinaldi, the free drug plan was criticized by NDP Leader Andrea Horwath. Her party supports universal pharmacare for everyone, not just the young.

“We have to start somewhere” in supporting universal drug prescriptions, Rinaldi countered in an interview after the budget came down Thursday. He hopes free drugs for Ontario's youth will lead the way to a truly, universal national pharmacare program for everyone across Canada.

Other measures in the budget targeting young people include: expanding day care spaces (by 100,000 over five years) with additional government subsidies; changes to OSAP so more mature students can afford go to post-secondary educational institutions, and student loan repayments starting only after graduates earn $35,000 a year; and $190-million over three years for student co-op placements to provide job experience.

With Ontario hospitals, including Northumberland Hills Hospital, working at over-capacity and increased costs due to increased patient loads, Sousa said there will be more money for a variety of things including hip and knee operations, more resources to reduce wait times, plus building new and revamping existing hospital facilities.

Rinaldi noted that NHH has been experiencing “increased volumes” and this 3% increase to hospitals will help.

A total of $11.5-billion over three years was promised for health care in Thursday's budget. In recent years, NHH has mostly been running deficit budgets — whether it receives sufficient funding to reverse that going forward, only time will tell.

There are no new nursing-home beds allocated in the budget, the Minister said, but long-term-care operators will be encouraged to redevelop 30,000 beds and eliminate four-bed wards.

With emotion, Sousa spoke of the work his wife Zenaida does in looking after her elderly mother and father and others in the family – and how care givers work with such dedication.

To lighten their load, he said, $20-million will support such measures including respite care to give care givers support.

There will also be $100-million to develop a dementia strategy since this is an increasing issue in Ontario, Rinaldi said.

The senior transit credit was confirmed in the budget starting July 1 for those 65 and older.

The previously announced 25% average reduction in hydro bills was also confirmed in the budget and is to impact “each and every family,” Sousa said.

Rinaldi stressed that could be 40% to 50% in rural and northern areas of Ontario.

A speculation tax of 15% is to be levied on home purchases by those who don't live in Canada in order to curtail speculation that drives up the cost of homes. By expanding rent controls, plus reducing red tape to increase apartment supply, Sousa said the rental market will be improved.

At this time, rent control only impacts buildings built prior to 1991. This will now be expanded to all apartments, Rinaldi said, including those in private residences.

Both initiatives are to aid people to put a roof over their heads.

Northumberland County's warden and the council heads of Cobourg and the Municipality of Port Hope were unavailable to comment by press time, as was the local hospital. The Chambers of Commerce based in Port Hope and Cobourg, however, are hosting MPP Rinaldi for a budget overview during a luncheon Friday.

Alderville First Nation in Northumberland County is among those who will benefit from the $200-million over three years announced in funding for nine Aboriginal institutions located in Ontario.

In total, there was $141-billion announced in spending in the 2017 budget, which is to be paid for by increased anticipated revenues, including provincial land transfer taxes.

The only tax increase was on tobacco (up $10 a package by the end of three years.)

The abortion pill will be paid for by the government, as Liberals put forward their first balance budget, as promised.

The $300-billion provincial debt remains without significant reduction until 2023-2024, Rinaldi confirmed when asked, and interest paid on the provincial debt is about $11-billion annually.

Rinaldi said that “in some shape or form,” the budget impacts the lives of “a large number of Ontarians.”