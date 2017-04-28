Port Hope firefighters get live-fire training

PORT HOPE -

Municipality of Port Hope firefighters spent last weekend participating in their annual live-fire training exercise, held at the Ontario Power Generation Wesleyville Fire Rescue Training Academy.

Under the direction of the Chief Training Officer Bob Cranley and other instructors, participants were placed into scenarios that included real fire and smoke.

The focus this year was on elevated-building and residential fires. Participants practiced laying hose up stairwells, using internal standpipes, conducting search-and-rescue operations (rescuing mannequins), extinguishing fires and ventilating hot toxic gases.