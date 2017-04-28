Northumberland United Way announces new CEO

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The Northumberland United Way board of director is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Norris as chief executive officer.

Upon the May 26 retirement of chief executive officer Lynda Kay, Norris will move from her current role as director of community impact to take this leadership position, the announcement said.

“Heather has built a reputation as an innovator and change-maker in the non-profit sector, with key industry relationships and a proven track record of success in fundraising,” board chair Gerald Blackstock said in the press release.

“Throughout her last year and a half with the team, we have valued her contribution to positioning Northumberland United Way as an important part of the economic engine of the county.

“Heather is a highly capable leader, and the Board has the utmost confidence that she will advance the mandate of this organization for the benefit of our community,” Blackstock said.

Norris's history of achievement in organizational philanthropy and non-profit leadership includes a master's degree in this field from Carleton University. Following 10 years of management positions in the health-care industry in Ottawa, she moved to Northumberland in 2009 to become manager of resource development at Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre.

Excelling at fundraising, she moved to a role with the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation, overseeing the portfolio of major gifts and planned giving prior to joining United Way.

Driven to create social change that leads to better lives and healthier communities professionally, Norris also has been actively involved in helping build a healthier community through volunteer activities with a variety of committees. These would include the Northumberland, Volunteer Coordinators Network, Port Hope Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, Northumberland and Port Hope Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Committees, and her current role as vice-president for the Port Hope & District Chamber of Commerce.

“I am honoured and excited to move into this role and support this dynamic team in achieving measurable impact within our community,” Norris commented in the announcement.

“Over the last year and a half, I have become grounded in the United Way movement, working with local networks to advance key community priorities that improve the lives of local individuals and families.

”I look forward to leveraging my experience, drive and vision in working with the team to fulfill our mission of mobilizing community resources to create a better life for everyone.”