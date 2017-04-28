MPP expands on budget provisions

COBOURG -

Telling Chamber of Commerce members from the Port Hope and Cobourg areas that the Ontario government's budget is “investing in services people need every day,” Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi outlined some of the lesser-reported ramifications of the budget during a meeting Friday.

Investing in free drugs for youth aged 24 and under will help families, but also businesses with employee drug plans. Ultimately, he said, this change should result in lower premiums.

The investment of $190-million matching employers and youth in co-op situations will bring jobs to 40,000 Ontario youth and provide financial assistance to businesses to do that, he continued.

This hands-on-experience goes a long way to providing future employment for young people, Rinaldi stressed.

The 15% speculation tax when non-Canadians buy homes in the Golden Horseshoe area also hits home.

“This county is part of that,” the MPP said.

However, if the buyer becomes a Canadian within two years, the tax will be returned.

As for budget measures to lower Hydro bills, the anticipated average reduction of 25% will not only be for residential users but small businesses and the agriculture industry, Rinaldi said in response to a question from one of the chamber members.

While not particularly referenced in the budget, the MPP was asked by Rhonda Cook of Primitive Designs (located north of Port Hope) why Internet services north of Highway 401 remain as slow as they ever have been.

It impacts their business and home life, Cook said.

“I can't even get a tutorial up for my son.”

She criticized the government for using taxpayers' money to expand Broadband but not fixing the pockets in Northumberland Hills that still can't get high-speed Internet.

Rinaldi said that through Eastern Ontario Regional Network, a proposal has come forward to Queen's Park to address this, along with improving cellular service in Eastern Ontario and emergency communications for fire, police and ambulance services. No action has been taken on it yet, he noted.

“If we're putting money into this system, we need to be able to control what they do,” Cook responded.

Rinaldi promised to provide her with a contact at EORN.

The issue Cook faces is widespread throughout the county and other parts of Eastern Ontario, although Rinaldi said he believes 90%-plus of the area homes and businesses are getting high-speed service at this time.

Northumberland Central Chamber of Commerce chair Tonya King asked if the new government program to pay for young people's prescriptions meant health cuts elsewhere, but the MPP assured her that was not the case. There is $11.5-billion more in funding going to health care over the next three years, he said — adding that in the past 13 to 14 years there haven't been health care funding cuts, although service deliveries may have changed.

“When you need a service, the service is always there,” he said.