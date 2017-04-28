It's a big week in local schools

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The first week of May is a busy one for schools across the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as important events take place to mark important causes.

Across Ontario and Canada, this week is known variously as Education Week, Mental Health Week and Children’s Mental Health Week, not to mention Music Monday on May 1.

The board has issued a report on some of the activities planned in Northumberland schools this busy week.

For example, at Port Hope's Dr. M.S. Hawkins Senior Public School, students have a full week of mental-health activities planned — daily announcements, a display on mental-health resources and Mindful Monday activities, with special guests on Sacred Teachings and mental health to start the week. A Zumba class is planned Tuesday morning. Rainbow Day on Wednesday will include a presentation by PFLAG. Amazing Mental Health Race Thursday continues the activities, and the week ends with Fist Bump Friday and a screening of the film Pay It Forward.

Music Monday was observed in several schools. In Cobourg, Terry Fox Public School students sang a special Canada 150 song in English and French. And students at Warkworth's Percy Centennial Public School in Warkworth had a Music Monday concert that included performances by the band, ukulele and Grade 8 lip-synching.

Centrally, the board is offering staff professional-development opportunities on mindfulness, suicide awareness and the Kids Have Stress Too program.

They also encourage students, staff and families to learn more about mental health at http://www.kprschools.ca/en/students/well-being/mentalhealth.html , and to follow @SwiftDeanna and @kprschools on Twitter for links and tips about mental health and learning throughout the week.