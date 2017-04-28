Have you thanked your doctor today

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Northumberland Hills Hospital is pleased to join the West Northumberland Community Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee and the Ontario Medical Association in recognizing the fantastic work of local physicians on Doctors’ Day May 1 — and through the first week of May.

Every day, more than 320,000 patients across Ontario are treated and cared for by a doctor, according to the NHH press release.

“Whether it’s in a hospital, a family-practice clinic, a long-term care home, or at home, Ontario’s doctors are making a positive difference in the lives of patients by providing high-quality care when it’s needed most,” the bulletin said.

Doctor's Day was originally proclaimed by the provincial government in 2011, to celebrate the province’s 26,000-plus physicians and also to mark the birthday of Canada’s first female physician, Dr. Emily Stowe.

Locally, from May 1 to 5, patients and their family members are encouraged to sign one of the thank-you cards in their doctors' offices and at the hospital — or just to say thank-you directly to their doctors to let them know how much their efforts are appreciated.

The OMA will also be collecting physician thank-you messages at www.ontariosdoctors.com/DoctorsDay. Their focus this year is on encouraging Ontarians to share with others What My MD Means To Me. You can also share your message on Twitter by using the hashtag #LoveMyMD or #PatientsFirst.