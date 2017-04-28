Hamilton Township council supports Fun Fair

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

Hamilton Township has agreed to Larry Williams's request, and even more.

It will not only fund $4,000 in fireworks for the Harwood Old Fashioned Fun Fair and a $80 celebratory cake, but support some of the other weekend activities with personnel, says the township's chief administrative officer.

The additional support includes insurance coverage for the fire works and the permit, plus policing for traffic control, Arthur Anderson said in a recent interview.

The Fun Fair scheduled for June 23 to 25 is to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday. It is a joint project by volunteers of the Harwood Memorial Park and Friends of the Harwood Waterfront.

It includes a barbecue, music, boat rides, children's games, steak dinner, dance, strawberry luncheon and fireworks over the course of the three days, according to a staff report, with events taking place at the Harwood park and dock or the Harwood Memorial Hall.