GPL aces accreditation

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Northumberland County's only owned-and-operated long-term care facility has received its first three-year accreditation (2016-2019) for which it was recently recognized.

A ceremony acknowledging the achievement was held in April, county spokesperson Kate Campbell said.

The Golden Plough Lodge has never sought accreditation previously, Campbell stated.

“Accreditation is a reflection of an organization’s alignment with government and industry standards, as well as its commitment to continuous quality improvement,” a county press release said.

“The accreditation process involves policy and practice review, as well as interviews with staff, residents and family, using industry benchmarks to evaluate the approach of leadership and staff to ensuring a person-centered long-term care community.

“If successful, organizations are accredited for one, two, or three years, at which point they must repeat the process if they wish to remain accredited.”

In the press release, GPL administrator Clare Dawson gave the reason for pursuing accreditation.

“It really was the next step in fulfilling the County vision of being a ‘best practices leader’ in all that we do,” Dawson said.

“Our Mission is to support our residents in living a life with purpose, choice, dignity and respect. Accreditors looked at our philosophy of care being very individualized to each resident, they looked at our specialized dementia care team, our training programs for staff, our welcoming environment, and they concluded that we are delivering this Mission with excellence.”

The release notes that the greatest compliment received from those who did the review at the GPL is that it “felt like home.”