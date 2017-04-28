Deputy Police Chief feels a little blue

COBOURG, Ont. (27/04/17) - In honour of Cops For Cancer, Cobourg Police Deputy Chief Paul VandeGraaf has his hair dyed blue by C.R. Gummow Public School Principal Mary Ellen French. A selected few lucky students were given the opportunity to begin the dye process before Principal French gave the finishing touches. Cops For Cancer are hoping to raise up to $10,000 through efforts like this. Photo by Liam Smyth