Parks Master Plan should be done this year: Gibson

ALNWICK-HALDIMAND TOWNSHIP -

A new parks master plan consultant is being sought to undertake a full review of grounds, facilities and waterfront areas owned and operated by Alnwick/Haldimand Township.

Originally, councillors planned to undertake this over two years, to share the costs out over that time. But at the urging of Councillor Sherry Gibson and to ensure what she termed “the right decisions” are made about township recreation infrastructure, council decided to spend the extra money and complete it in one year, if possible.

The estimated extra cost is about $45,000, Gibson said.

A staff report anticipates the work, to be contracted through a Request For Proposals, will cost $90,000.

There was discussion at the most recent council session about whether the work could be completed this year, because some of it will require investigation about summer-time facilities. Some thought it could be, but it was not definite.

According to the parameters reported to council, the RFP is to create a Parks Master Plan to include all facilities, parks and open spaces, boat launches and existing programs in order to mitigate liability risks and maintain or reduce current insurance coverage premiums, to assess and determine existing capital infrastructure life expectancy, viability or surplus to needs, (to meet) priorities for existing and future demographics/population.

As it relates to risk, the staff report states that “completing a full Parks Master Plan will illustrate the potential risks and various recommendations that have been suggested to mitigate these risk with existing and/or potential future programs and activities. Assessment of buildings, facilities, boat launches and other open spaces of the municipality will promote a proactive approach and due diligence in addressing and ensuring the liability risks to the municipality are reduced or minimized in a core service area historically known as a potentially high liability risk.”

Council has already reviewed a report on the Grafton arena and its restoration requirements.