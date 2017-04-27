Non-union county employees get raise

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Just over a fifth of Northumberland County government employees have received a 1.76% increase in their pay as a result of a recent county council decision.

The financial impact of the increase to the 156 non-union employees is about $144,000, county spokesperson Kate Campbell said.

When asked whom this applies to, Campbell stated that the number includes part-time and full-time plus contract incumbents from the following management group of eight departments:

• the Road Patrol Foremen and Fleet Supervisor;

• the office administrative group and Shift; Superintendents within Paramedics;

• the staff in Facilities;

• Landfill staff and Roll-off Drivers;

• administration group within the Material Recovery Facility;

• the administration group with the Golden Plough Lodge;

• all technical specialists and office administration staff in Finance, Human Resources & Payroll, Clerk, Provincial Offences, Transportation, Waste & Facilities, Information Technology Services, Community & Social Services, Economic Development, Tourism, Forest Management, Records Management & Archives, Health, Safety & Emergency Planning, Land Use Planning, Inspections; and

• the Business Advisory Centre.

Another recent staffing decision was to change the status of the employees working at the Agri-Food Venture Centre, owned and operated by Northumberland County in Colborne. Previously hired through a temp agency, the seven are now temporary county employees, Campbell said.

“In order to provide needed services to multiple clients with multiple needs, the (Venture Centre) initially invested in a core contingent who have remained with the operation since inception.

“During the course of the last 24 months, these individuals have been maintained as temporary staff with arrangements made through a third-party staffing agency which, for a fee, provided not only the individuals but also undertook staff recruitment and vetting as well as administrative services which included payroll.

“With the ongoing need for their services envisioned through March 2019, the county is officially retaining these individuals on payroll in line with employment best practices.”