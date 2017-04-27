Health unit MOH supports basic-income project

NORTHUMBERLAND -

After local health unit staff took part in the consultation behind this week's Basic Income Guarantee pilot-project announcement by the provincial government, its medical officer of health is supporting the three-year trials.

But more is needed, she added, to deal with those living in poverty — including basic employment standards to reduce unstable work.

“We commend the current Ontario government for listening to public input and implementing the Basic Income pilot project,” the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit's Dr. Lynn Noseworthy stated in an e-mail interview.

“It’s even more exciting that one of the pilot communities for the Basic Income Guarantee is Lindsay, which is part of our Health Unit region (which also includes Northumberland County and the City of Kawartha Lakes).

“It will really be an opportunity to get a first-hand look at how well the Basic Income Guarantee works in a community that is very familiar and close to home for the Health Unit.”

The trio of pilot projects (announced to start this spring in two of three areas and in Lindsay this fall) will give single people an income of about $17,000 annually, less 50% of earned income. A couple will get about $24,000, less 50% of any earned income.

“The three-year study will test how a basic income might improve the health, education and job prospects of those living on low incomes,” a provincial press release stated about the pilot projects.

“People with a disability will also receive up to $600 per month on top” of the single and couple rates, it stated.

The Ontario and Federal government child benefits will continue to be received by those in the study, while those receiving EI and CPP will have their monthly basic income payment reduced dollar-for-dollar.

Those supported through Ontario Works will continue to get drug benefits, as will those on the Ontario Disability Support Program, according to the project announcement.

The tri-county health unit has a strong commitment to the concept, and endorsed a Basic Income Guarantee in the spring of last year.

“Locally, health unit staff know that some low-income earners in the Health Unit region have a hard time making ends meet,” Dr. Noseworthy stated.

“The Nutritious Food Basket Costing for 2016 puts that into sharp focus... especially for people on social assistance and residents who work in minimum-wage jobs. After paying for rent and healthy food each month, there is very little left to cover other expenses such as hydro, heat, transportation, clothing and other costs.”

She also noted that addressing poverty requires increasing social-assistance rates and providing “basic employment standards to reduce unstable work.”

What the provincial government is doing is a “good first step to addressing poverty in our community,” the medical officer of health concluded.