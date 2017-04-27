Forever Plaid combines fun with close harmony

COBOURG -

So there were these four guys — Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie — who shared a love for music and decided to emulate their idols: The Four Freshman, The Four Aces, and all the other middle-of-the-road close-harmony guy groups who generally hung out in fours.

They reached the height of their popularity during the 1950s, but had their dreams permanently stifled on Feb. 9, 1964. That was the day the Beatles played The Ed Sullivan Show — the day The Plaids, as they called themselves, and all the other “Fours” went out of fashion.

But our boys carried on, rehearsing in the basement of Smudge's family's plumbing-supply company. Of course, each of them had his day job: Smudge was in bathroom fixtures, Francis was in dental supplies, Jinx was in auto parts and Sparky was in better dresses (!).

They made it into the paper, as in, “although the Bobby Darin concert is sold out, the Lady's Championship Bowling League has plenty of seats left for the local singing group, Forever Plaid, at their next meeting...this group's sound is to contemporary music as Formica is to marble."

Sadly, on the way to their first big gig, our quartet of high-school buddies' dreams end. They die in a collision with a bus filled with schoolgirls on their way to see the Beatles’ American debut on the Ed Sullivan Show.

But wait up! The Plaids decide to stage one last concert en route to the Pearly Gates, a last chance to savour a success they likely never would have achieved. “The biggest comeback since Lazarus!”

Enter Northumberland Players at the Best Western with Forever Plaid, a fiercely funny revue loaded with pitch-perfect melodies

The choreography is brilliant, hilarious and outrageous, and works perfectly with a program of beloved songs and delightful patter that had all of us on opening night practically rolling in the aisles. Not to mention trying hard not to sing along with all the great nostalgic pop hits of the 1950s and a few from the '60s (a 27-year-old at my table knew some of them, and loved all of them!).

Here’s my worth-the-price-of-admission list:

• Imitations of some of the guests on the Ed Sullivan show.

• Sixteen Tons (and What Do You Get).

• Using plungers as microphones.

• The ceiling ball.

• The sound effects for Working on the Chain Gang.

• Audience participation.

But the Banana Boat Song will do you in — you can trust me on that!

Let me tell ya, these four men rock. Jeff Biggar (Sparky), Ian Everdell (Frankie), Craig Martin (Smudge) and Bradley Ace Martinez (Jinx) are on stage non-stop for 90 minutes. They sing brilliantly together, and their vocal acrobatics are simply remarkable.

Let me also tell ya that these four women rock: diirector Val Russell, musical director Marie Anderson, choreographer Aline Adjemian and producer Lucy Caldwell. An amazing group of talented people surrounded by an amazing group of talented people in the Creative Team.

It was, for me, a night to remember. For tickets, call 905-372-2105

— Selena Forsyth