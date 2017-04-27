Cobourg delights in poetry

Change text size for the story

COBOURG -

Cobourg poet laureate Ted Amsden has certainly done his part to bring poetry to the masses during April.

At council this week, he read his own composition on the occasion of National Poetry Month in April, he also encouraged the town to declare National Poetry Month in Cobourg as well.

The motion recognizes the contributions of poets and writers of all kinds to the identity and quality of life in our communities. It termed poetry “a mainstay of oral tradition,” communicating a culture's innermost values and reaffirming our common humanity.

Amsden also found success in another Poetry Month initiative, as one of the organizers of the Earth Day poetry contest. The winning poems have been selected and provided to Northumberland Today.

Winners were selected in two categories, one of which was for elementary-school students.

All the elementary winners were Grade 4 students. The first-place winner was Mycah Robson of C.R. Gummow Public School, with Logan Rochon (also of Gummow) taking second place and George Niemi (of Burnham Public School) in third.

Mycah's poem:

Earth Day

Roses, grass and trees

Flowers and plants

Butterflies and little bees

Fresh air and nature

The grass and leaves

Earth Day

Logan's poem:

Earth Day

The beautiful trees

The fresh air

The song of a bird

An eco-friendly salad

The lush soil

Earth Day

George's poem:

Earth: it's a wonderful place,

But sometimes it feels like a big case.

So, if you can join us for Earth Day,

I know it doesn't look like a party, but Hey!

If we all do our part

And help the earth from our hearts,

This big case will be beautiful if we try,

And then everyone that joins us will know why

They will help point us in the right direction

Then, if you look in the right store section

You'll see we're not perfect,

And pollution we need to correct,

But that's why we have Earth Day

So we need to stand up and say

“Plant trees and plants” so we get better

And make things that we can celebrate together on our beautiful planet.

In the open category, there were three winning poems.

In first place, Who Will Save The Children was written by Marion Fuessel:

What about the children

playing in the streets?

Will they gather flowers

in their arms in endless fields?

Will they harvest farm lands

that nourish year to year?

Will there be an abundance

of water cool and clear?

What happens when the birds

no longer fly above?

When we no longer hear their cries,

their wonderful octaves?

What happens when the spiders

no longer weave their webs?

And bees no longer pollinate?

All life will end instead!

What happens when the earth

becomes a barren place?

And every living creature

in dry sand is encased?

When fresh lakes salinate

and fish cannot survive,

Who then will save the children?

What prayer will save their lives?

Reva Nelson's poem Our Earth was one of two to tie for second place:

Two year olds defy us so much of the time

They are not concerned with the death knell's chime.

Teenagers also position, pout and strut

It's natural for them to challenge and head butt.

Tired parents, grandparents, the uninformed as well

Will choose to believe what convenience does tell.

Some challenge global warming, saying it can't be so

Heaven knows all; science is the foe.

And yet, I implore you, if our lives to you matter

Do not decide the warnings are idle chatter.

The polar ice is melting; white bears are on the move

The temperature is rising, this we can prove.

It isn't difficult to do what's right

Turn down the energy and join the fight.

We can each do our part, to change and be brave.

Our blue sphere and each other is what we must save.

Tying for second place, Linda Hutsell-Manning's poem is called A Villanelle for Mother Earth:

Try to love this tired earth and care

oil spills, dead birds, demise of seas

bleak evidence is everywhere.

Microbeads pollute, icebergs beyond repair

unexpected storms, young broken trees

try to love this tired earth and care

we're surfeited with stuff, recycle what is spare

bag roadside trash, sow garden milkweed seeds

bleak evidence is everywhere

corporate greed ignores the grinding wear

slaves to schedule we strive like droning bees

try to love this tired earth and care

this silent war is neither just nor fair

we owe our children, al that live in sun & breeze

bleak evidence is everywhere

this earth had once such splendour, much to spare

peril waits in shadow while we lean on ease

bleak evidence is everywhere

try to love this tired earth and care