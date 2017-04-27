All gardeners — and all others — welcome

COBOURG -

A lovely bit of nature awaits everyone at the Lake Ontario end of Hibernia Street, as the friends of the Cobourg Ecology Garden prepare for another season.

For almost two decades, it's been a haven for nature lovers and an inspiration for gardeners. Cobourg Ecology Garden chair Roma Colbert also finds non-gardeners gravitate to the place as well — they regularly host art clubs for sketching visits, and they have two weddings booked there this summer.

“It’s a good place to refresh, renew, cogitate, relax,” Colbert said.

Its immediate neighbour to the north is Legion Village, where the lady she considers the Queen Bee of the group resides. Ninety-three-year-old Marie Gordon is the Cobourg Ecology Garden vice-chair and one of its most avid supporters.

But they are also reaching out to young people.

“So far we've got five schools involved,” Colbert said, naming Cobourg Collegiate Institute, St. Mary Secondary School, St. Michael Elementary School, Notre Dame Elementary School and C.R. Gummow Elementary School.

Dora Body, a newcomer to Cobourg, has been working with elementary-school children in the making and installation of insect houses.

“Julien Winter is our plant and soil ecologist and is the brains and brawn behind the hugel,” Colbert added, referring to the big felled tree length that has been turned into its own ecological zone.

“Julien is also the mastermind of a biodiversity project involving an experiment with wildflower seed balls — a number of schools have been involved.”

This work gained the notice of the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority, as well as a $500 grant from the Biodiversity Education and Awareness Network.

A Cobourg Collegiate Institute environmental-science teacher will be giving her students an opportunity to put in three hours of their community-service requirement in the garden, with a subsequent report to help with the coursework. One of their projects will be emptying the composters, into which too many well-meaning people have dumped planters that contained chemical products in the soil.

For visitors who just want to stroll, there are many areas to enjoy — the vegetable garden, the tall-grass garden, the insect garden, the herb garden.

“It's not a sculptured garden by any means — lots of weeds. But weeds are beautiful too,” Colbert said.

One thing the members take pride in is being part of the butterfly flyway out of Presqu'ile.

“We are a major resting spot for birds and insects migrating. Between Presqu'ile and Toronto, we are the best spot,” she said.

Gordon is always urging more big-faced flowers for the butterflies, and town arbourist Rory Quigley gives advice on trees.

With a new season ahead, Gordon is also planning to put in a bed of red and white petunias in a sort of Canadian-flag pattern to celebrate the sesquicentennial.

New committee member Debora Robins has plans too — a shade garden and, eventually, a path, resting nooks and a mini-library for the children.

They will be putting in work this year on the water feature, enhancing it with some of the beautiful stones left over from their stone-wall project.

The water feature is one of many areas marked by beautiful artistic signage by Mary Louise Tucker.

Members come and members go, but Colbert finds they always seem to have about 10 really dedicated volunteers.

“We are few in numbers, but we have big hearts and we enjoy this kind of thing. And we don't mind getting dirty,” she said.

And they can always count on support from community groups through projects like the annual Northumberland United Way Day of Caring.

For 2017, they hope the Day of Caring will see new composters built, screened containers with locks, and an expansion of their underground irrigation system that helps make watering less of a chore.

Members are also very grateful for the $3,000 grant from John Foley of Foodland. This made possible a special rose garden in hardy disease-resistant Canadian shrub roses — red and white, of course, for Canada 150. The red ones are a brand-new variety called Canadian Shield. The whites ones, Oscar Petersons, are a variety that has only been offered about a year.

And they are especially pleased with a new project for 2017 for which many partners deserve their thanks.

“Last year we were successful in persuading the town’s parks department, the United Way under its Day of Caring, banner, the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority, the Rotary Club of Cobourg, and Murray Davey of Davey Sand and Gravel to install a 350-ft. accessible path,” Colbert said,

“At season’s end, the parks department came through for us again, and built and installed two 10-ft.-long raised table gardens for those who can no longer garden at ground level.”

These new beds are ideally designed for people in wheelchairs or walkers, or those who simply have trouble with kneeling or bending over. They are limited in width to make it easy to reach across.

The bottom of each table's U-shaped trough holds an irrigation tube, and they will be filled with a special mixture that has proven highly successful with their vegetables.

Nearby, they hope to add a cinderblock planter for the deeper-rooted plants like tomatoes. And Colbert has also arranged with the town to trade one of the picnic tables on the property for one of the accessible ones they are building that accommodate a wheelchair.

Now they are ready to welcome gardeners who wish to make use of these new accessible beds.

If you're interested in finding out more, contact the group at ceginquiries@gmail.com.