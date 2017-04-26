Trolling for school speedsters

GRAFTON -

People have been complaining to Alnwick-Haldimand councillors about speeding and traffic management in the area of the Grafton Public School on Station Road.

Last Thursday, council decided to send a letter to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School board. Mayor John Logel said it was a request to look at ways to rectify the situation with regard to school safety, including doing a traffic assessment and proposing recommendations.

Among the concerns the mayor referred to were parked vehicles along the roadway when buses are delivering and picking up students.

A speed-recording device and sign have been used in the past by township staff to determine the level of speeding and particulars of when vehicles are whizzing by the school. This information has been shared with the township's community-policing committee.

On Tuesday morning, OPP Officer Angela Ward was using a speed display gun from her cruiser parked near the school to monitor and police the situation.

Just the presence of her marked vehicle caused cars to drive more slowly.

Council is suggesting that parents, student and others be consulted in determining ways to address all of these safety issues at the public school.