Take the long walk to Emmaus

NORTHUMBERLAND -

It was a long walk to Emmaus that day for those two weary disciples, s`till reeling from the events of Good Friday and Easter morning.

As they walked, they discussed the events that had occurred in an attempt to make sense of them. What had Mary’s words “The Lord is Risen meant?” Could it be true — Jesus had told them this would happen, but the disciples never really took him seriously. But now everything had changed. Jesus had died, and the disciples were unsure what to do.

You can imagine the loneliness that those two disciples felt at that time. As they journeyed to Emmaus, they met another traveller on the road. Luke’s gospel tells us that this other traveller was Jesus, but the disciples (whether from grief or other means) were unable to perceive his true identity. During that walk, Jesus unfolded the truth as found in scripture to them. Like peeling the layers of an onion, Jesus provided layers of meaning to the disciples on that journey.

The walk to Emmaus represents the time in-between and this time is different for each of us. Perhaps it is a time of waiting as we anticipate hearing news of a diagnosis or the arrival of a grandchild. Maybe the time in-between is spent in preparation for a test. For some of us, we are walking in the same stage of in-betweenness as the disciples. Our dreams have been banished, but we look to the empty tomb and we still see hope. Hope for something still to come, but which is yet unseen.

We find ourselves like Thomas, doubting, wanting tangible proof. Our doubt leads to questions and, slowly, understanding.

Our problem is that we have a strong dislike for the in-between stage of life. Being in-between events means that there is uncertainty. It means we are waiting, perhaps idle, and the busyness of our modern world tells us we should be filling our time up. If we aren’t being busy, then we are unproductive — which has a whole host of negative connotations associated with it.

We have a hard waiting, we have difficulties being patient. Those disciples had a six-mile journey filled with uncertainty and, along the way, an unexpected traveller joins them and fills in the gaps. This is what happens when we are patient, when we rest, when we wait. Jesus arrives on the scene, often unbeknownst to us.

The walk to Emmaus reminds us that, even in our darkest uncertainties, Jesus walks with us — that through it all, we are not alone.

You are perhaps familiar with the poem Footsteps where, upon walking along a beach, the traveller notes that there is often only one step of foot prints. This, Jesus tells the traveller, is when I carried you.

As you walk in your journey, as you find yourself at a point where you are in-between destinations, know that the risen Christ walks with.

— Rev. Neil Ellis, St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Cobourg (standrewscobourg.org)