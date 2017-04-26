See what's on this week

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Please file your events/listings at least one week in advance for inclusion (cnasmith@postmedia.com).

Coming Up:

Thursday, April 27

CITIZEN JANE: is the 2 p.m. film at The Loft (upstairs at 201 Division St., Cobourg), also showing at 2 p.m. Monday.

INUIT 101: is the Northumberland Learning Connection presentation by Heidi Langille. It runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Columbus Community Centre (232 Spencer St. E., Cobourg), and ticket information is available at northumberlandlearningconnection.ca.

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY: is the comedy play this weekend and next at the Brighton Barn Theatre (96 Young St.). This week, there are performances at 8 p.m. today through Saturday, with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are $15, at the Barn Box Office (1-613-475-2144).

Friday, April 28

NORTHUMBERLAND PLAYERS' FOREVER PLAID: is the dinner-theatre musical at the Best Western Cobourg Inn and Convention Centre (930 Burnham St.) this weekend and next. This weekend, there are shows today through Sunday, and tickets are $56 (905-372-2105).

SAVOURIES AND SONG: is an evening of tastes from around the world provided by local cooks, with music from around the world by local musicians (plus silent auction), all in support of Trinity United Church's refugee-sponsorship program. Trinity is located at 284 Division St., and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children and $5 for children under the age of five — at the door, or contact Caryn MacDiarmid (carynmacdiarmid68@gmail.com).

WHISKEY JACK: presents the stories and songs of Stompin' Tom Connors in an 8 p.m. concert at Port Hope's Capitol Theatre (20 Queen St.). Tickets are $39 (905-885-1971).

Saturday, April 29

VINTAGE DOCUMENTARY FILM FESTIVAL: is presented by The Loft (upstairs at 201 Division St., Cobourg) in partnership with the Vintage Film Festival and the Town of Cobourg, with a variety of short documentaries offered free today and tomorrow. Today's themes are On Guard For Thee (Canada during the war) at 10 a.m., Native Land (Canada's Indigenous peoples) at 1 p.m., Glowing Hearts (Canadian pride and culture) at 4 p.m., and Far and Wide (the length and breadth of the nation) at 7 p.m.

SEVEN CANADIAN AUTHORS: will be coming and going at Furby House Books (65 Walton St., Port Hope) between 12:30 and 3 p.m. as part of this year's Canadian Authors for Indies celebration, and owner Lou Pamenter invites you to drop in and stay a while.

DVORAK'S RUSALKA: is the HD Met Opera feature at 1 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre (20 Queen St., Port Hope), and tickets are $24 (905-885-1071).

STARLIGHT DINNER AND SILENT AUCTION: is in support of the Mill at Piper Creek Arts and Heritage Centre project in Castleton. The auction starts at 6 p.m. at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall (55 King St. W., Cobourg), and the musical entertainment includes a wide variety of styles (from Broadway to jazz), as well as a comedy revue. Tickets are $75 at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall box office (905-372-2210).

COMIC STRIPPERS: perform in a parody show for all genders at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre (20 Queen St., Port Hope). Tickets are $43.50 (905-885-1071).

Sunday, April 30

IMAGES OF CANADA — THE HISTORY OF RUG HOOKING: is the display at the Cobourg Community Centre (750 D'Arcy St.) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the work of members of the Ontario Hooking Craft Guild. Admission is $10.

VINTAGE DOCUMENTARY FILM FESTIVAL: continues, and you are invited to enjoy short documentaries under the themes of Terre de Nos Aieux (French Canada) at 10 a.m., Glorious and Free (struggle for equal rights) at 1 p.m., See Thee Rise (Canada's influence in the world ) at 4 p.m. and O Canada! (celebrating our unique identity) at 7 p.m. — free at The Loft (upstairs at 201 Division St., Cobourg).

TCHAIKOVSKY'S EUGENE ONEGIN: is the HD Met Opera feature at 1 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre (20 Queen St., Port Hope), and tickets are $24 (905-885-1071).

MAUDIE: is the Northumberland Film Sundays feature at 4 p.m. at Rainbow Cinemas, upstairs at Cobourg's Northumberland Mall. Tickets are $10, available in advance at Craft Food House in Cobourg and Bibelot in Port Hope (as well as at a special table that will be set up at 3 p.m. at the mall). For more information, visit www.northumberlandfilm.ca.

Wednesday, May 3

CHOIRFEST: celebrates young voices, as choral groups from seven elementary schools from Cobourg to Bowmanville perform at Port Hope United Church (34 South St.) between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Organizers hope members of the community will provide an audience, and admission is free (though spectators are encouraged to bring a donation for the Fare Share food bank.

Thursday, May 4

BETROTHED — A MARRIAGE OF PHOTOGRAPHY AND WEDDINGS: is the exhibition that opens today at the Art Gallery of Northumberland (third floor west at Victoria Hall, 55 King St. W., Cobourg) with a 7 p.m. opening reception, and runs through June 18. For more information, call 905-372-0333.

FEELING HOT, HOT, HOT — DEGREES OF TRANSFORMATION IN THE CIRCUMPOLAR ARCTIC: is the Northumberland Learning Connection presentation by Dr. Wilfrid Greaves of the University of Toronto Munk School of Global Affairs. It runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Columbus Community Centre (232 Spencer St. E., Cobourg), and ticket information is available at northumberlandlearningconnection.ca.

ELVIS — ALOHA FROM HAWAII: is a Steve Michaels tribute show at 8 p.m. at Port Hope's Capitol Theatre (20 Queen St.). Tickets are $49 (905-885-1971).

Ongoing:

THURSDAYS, LIVE MUSIC: goes from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Mill Restaurant and Pub (990 Ontario St., Cobourg — 905-377-8177). For a look at the bands, visit themillincobourg.com.

THURSDAYS, KARAOKE: from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Ganaraska Hotel, 30 Ontario St., Port Hope (905-885-9254).

FRIDAYS, KARAOKE: from 9 p.m. to midnight at Frank's Pasta & Grill (426 King St. E., Cobourg — 905-372-2727).

FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS, LIVE MUSIC: at the Ganaraska Hotel, 30 Ontario St., Port Hope (905-885-9254) — 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., plus a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.

SATURDAYS, KITCHEN PARTY MUSIC JAM: takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. at CJ's Tap and Grill (1 Strathy Rd., Cobourg). Admission is free, and all musicians (and fans) are welcome.

SATURDAYS, DANCE MUSIC: with DJ Chrome from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Frank's Pasta & Grill (426 King St. E., Cobourg — 905-372-2727).

WEEKDAYS, FROM COBOURG TO HOLLYWOOD: is the story of Oscar-winning actress Marie Dressler, as told in the interactive heritage museum located at her birthplace — 212 King St. W., Cobourg. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

MONDAYS, NORTHUMBERLAND CHORUS FOR WOMEN: is for women who love to sing, meeting 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Columbus Community Centre (232 Spencer St. E., Cobourg). For more information, call Joan (905-372-6675), e-mail northumberlandchorus1@gmail.com or visit www.northumberland-chorus.com.

MONDAYS, CHORAL LEGACY WOMEN'S CHOIR: rehearses in three- and four-part harmony at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Church (284 Division St., Cobourg). For more information, call Ann Knott at 885-6534 or Shasta Morey at 349-2188, or visit www.chorallegacy.com.

TUESDAYS, NORTHUMBERLAND HILLS CHAPTER OF THE BARBERSHOP HARMONY SOCIETY (GANARASKALS): meet from 6:45 to 9:30 p.m. in the music room at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (388 William St., Cobourg), welcoming men of all ages who like to sing and can carry a tune. For more information, contact goldenthroat@hotmail.com or call 289-829-0901.

TUESDAYS, SALSA AND OTHER DANCE CLASSES: are offered from 8 to 9 p.m. at Frank's Grill (426 King St. E., Cobourg — 905-372-2727).

UNTIL APRIL 30, THEN AND NOW RUG-HOOKING EXHIBIT: is on in the Heritage Room at the Colborne Art Gallery (51 King St. E.,. Colborne), a satellite exhibit to the one currently at the Art Gallery of Northumberland.

THROUGH APRIL 30, THEN AND NOW — HOOKED RUGS IN CANADA: is the exhibition at the Art Gallery of Northumberland (third floor west at Victoria Hall, 55 King St. W., Cobourg). For more information, call 905-372-0333.

THROUGH MAY 21, WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE: is on at the Colborne Art Gallery (51 King St. E., Colborne). For more information, visit www.thecolborneartgallery.ca

COBOURG ART CLUB: is back at the Mill Restaurant and Pub (990 Ontario St., Cobourg), with a display of original work by local artists — combine your dining pleasure with an art show.