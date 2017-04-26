Sad pick-up in Colborne
Kerri Tadeu found a Canadian flag found along the Colborne stretch of Highway 401. Tadeau was joined by cleaning up interchanges along the Highway of Heroes from Trenton to Keele Street in Toronto by two veterans of Afghanistan, Master Cpl. (Retired) Collin Fitzgerald and Cpl. Nick Kerr, spending 11.5 hours a day cleaning up garbage along the highway. Pete Fisher
Pete Fisher