Rock For ALS Saturday

COBOURG -

Rock For ALS is happening this weekend at the Cobourg Lions Centre.

The show starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, with numerous bands hitting the stage. Organizers say it is a free event, with donations being accepted for ALS research.

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) or Lou Gehrig’s Disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that destroys motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, preventing signals from being sent to muscles.

As of 2015, ALS is incurable, and no one knows the cause.

Most people die within three to five years of getting the disease.

One local person who raised awareness along with his family and friends — also raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the cause — passed away in 2012. But his children are carrying on with this work through the Saturday event.

Nicole (age 23) and her sister Charae (age 25) Wamsley have worked with their cousin Meaghan Wamsley to organize Rock For ALS, following in the tradition of events named in honour of the sisters' dad — Dennis “Waumer” Wamsley.

Waumer was diagnosed with the disease in 2000, and was given a short time to live.

“I remember Dad coming home and crying, because they said he only had nine months to a year to live,” Nicole Wamsley recalled.

“It’s about getting the awareness out, and to let people know what it is. There are a lot of people with that disease, and people need to get familiar with the disease.”

Waumer beat the odds. He lived until May 22, 2012, before the disease took his life.

“It’s pretty hard to see a grown man, especially your father, go through something like this,” Wamsley stated.

“It’s pretty sad, especially when he has to get his own daughters to help him do the easiest things that anyone would never really think twice of doing.”

“For my dad, it was the hardest thing. You wouldn’t want anyone to go through it.”

Wamsley said she and her sister want the event to be annual, and that is one of the reasons why they kept their father’s name out of the title of the event.

“We want everyone that has been touched by it through this town to know that it’s about all of them,” she said.

“Not just Dad. It’s not just about one person.”

Over the years, the Wamsleys have gotten to know others whose parents have been affected by the disease. Friendships have developed while supporting each other through difficult times.

“All of us keep in touch to let each other know how we are doing, and that we’re there for each other — we watch each other's backs,” she said.

Among the entertainers to help you Rock For ALS are Alyssa Morrissey, Brooke Sturzenegger, Dan O’Farrell, Hailiah Knight, Matt Williams, Mike Rutherford and Tyler Cochrane.

Along with the music, the event will include a barbecue with hot dogs and burgers, plus a dunk tank where you can try to dunk friends for a good cause.

There are plenty of awesome raffle prizes, including Peterborough Petes swag, gift cards, movie packages, golf membership perks, and more. There is also a silent auction with lots of great stuff, including a handmade quilt and a gorilla garden cart.