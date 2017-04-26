Cobourg boy birthday celebration at premiere

COBOURG -

Cobourg filmmaker-producer-director-writer James Hergott is pleased to announce that his show Radical Body Transformation has just premiered on the revolutionary Synaptop distribution platform.

And as a surprise to his girlfriend's son, he escorted the boy to the premiere live-webcast episode in a Porsche 911 as an 11th-birthday present.

Hergott is delighted that his show is now associated with Synaptop, the world's first interactive live-events platform for virtual engagement with large audiences. This will allow experiential viewing, permitting audiences to interact with content, other users and celebrities in full synchronicity through video chat, text chat and social media.

Hergott recalled that Synaptop landed a large deal several years back on Dragon's Den, following a bidding war, and has since had guest appearances by Lindsay Lohan and Victoria Justice.

Hergott has posted videos that offer a look behind the scenes.

A one-minute version is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/james.hergott/videos/10154934680845358/?l=3896618112037246658.

A full 20-minute video is on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUZCsW4UNpA.