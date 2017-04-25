Roman Polanski’s 1977 rape victim has called on Los Angeles prosecutors to unseal testimony of a former plea deal made with the filmmaker limiting his time behind bars to just 48 days.

The Pianist director’s lawyer, Harland Braun, has been trying to negotiate an agreement with authorities to keep his exiled client out of prison if he returns to the U.S. to face the consequences for having sex with a 13-year-old at a Hollywood party 40 years ago.

Braun claimed Polanski, who fled the U.S. while awaiting sentencing in 1978, has more than served his time in exile since the trial, and wanted to unseal a secret transcript of the testimony of former deputy district attorney Roger Gunson, the previous prosecutor in the case, to prove the original trial judge had accepted a plea deal for a 48-day sentence.

Polanski served the time but the judge subsequently changed his mind and was reportedly considering a 50-year prison sentence when the filmmaker fled.

Judge Scott Gordon, who has now taken charge of the ongoing case, insists Polanski remains in contempt of court for running off to Europe 39 years ago and could therefore still face punishment.

Now Polanski’s victim, Samantha Gailey, also known by her married name of Geimer, has contacted authorities via her lawyer to lend her support to the embattled star’s bid for freedom, according to Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee, who shared the news during a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

In her message, Gailey expressed her wish to have “the Gunson transcript made available to Mr. Polanski and be made public,” Hanisee told the court, according to Deadline.com.

She did not refer to Gailey by name, but instead called her the “victim,” and then insisted no one in her office has the transcript or video footage of Gunson’s testimony.

A new hearing to determine whether testimony should be unsealed is set to take place on June 9.

Gailey’s message emerges two months after she last defended Polanski and insisted a deal is a deal.

“I think they should release it,” she told TMZ in February, when asked about the sealed testimony. “I think the only reason they (prosecutors) are keeping it sealed is to cover up their own misconduct in the DA’s office and in the court. I’m all for the truth coming out.”

Gailey, now 52, added, “He’s apologised, I forgive him. I know that he’s sorry and that he didn’t mean to hurt me and he’s admitted what he did, he went to jail and I’m not going to carry a bunch of resentment and much worse things happen to people.”