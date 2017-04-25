Longest-running store in downtown will close

COBOURG -

COBOURG — After 40 years of business, Manfred Schumann, owner of Paper Lace, will sadly be closing the doors at the end of the month.

Paper Lace opened in 1977, and has been a staple of the downtown area — a key part of the town's history and one of the longest-running businesses in downtown Cobourg.

After operating in a few different locations throughout the downtown area, the store would move to a new location in 1993 at 18 King St. W., where it has stayed to this day. This location has had a variety of businesses, the first of which opened more than 125 years ago.

Paper Lace is a gift-and-card shop, which has operated with minimal staff and sold merchandise to generations of customers.

Among its many accomplishments and memories is the sale of the Maple Beanie Baby in 1997. Customer camped overnight outside of the store, and there was a line-up up Division Street. The sore was able to obtain 60 of the desired Beanie Babies for the promotion.

“This all started out as a five-year project or a five-year plan to se how it would go,” Schumann said this week.

“And then another five years had passed, and then gradually it became a 15-year plan. And before we knew it, we had children and it became a way of life. We kind of grew into it — the store started to grow around us as a family, and it became the family life.

“We haven't tried to sell it to the traditional type of buyer, because that doesn't work. To do what this store has accomplished requires a dedication and commitment that goes far beyond dollars and cents. We spent a good part of our life after hours building this the way we wanted it, and that's what people come to see the store as.

“Now people are coming in and congratulating us on 40 years and saying how it will be leaving a hole in the downtown.

“We have customers bringing us gift bags to thank us for the years that they enjoyed Paper Lace, and people are buying things to remind them of the store,” Schumann said.

“It's a community thing which you don't see any more. This is a mingling of people and spirits. It's a holistic thing. It's the end of a big era, but it opens up a whole new life for us.

“We're looking forward to the change — but it will be sad to see this go, because so much has happened in our lives. We used to do wedding invitations — we did invitations for couples back then that now have grandchildren, who have come back with their grandchildren.

“This is the kind of experience you have in a store like this, and I consider that to be a success in far different ways from financial — which it survived, but the success is what it has done to people's lives.

“That would be the story of Paper Lace,” Schumann stated proudly.

The store's merchandise will be sold until April 30, after which the fixtures will be on sale for the month of May.