Income pilot project delays action: poverty groups

NORTHUMBERLAND -

A spokesperson for the Northumberland Coalition Against Poverty has spoken out against Ontario's basic-income pilot projects announced Monday by the Kathleen Wynne government.

Deb O'Connor says what is needed instead is an immediate increase to income supports and minimum wage – and that this project only delays that possibility.

During local consultations hosted by the provincial government about the upcoming pilots, NCAP and the Port Hope-based Green Wood Coalition both told a public meeting that income increases for those on subsidies needed to take place right away.

That is not what is taking place with the three-year test projects.

“My concern with this pilot is that it may be a distraction from the real problem, which is the way our current social-service delivery systems keep thousands of people in poverty, poor health and homelessness,” Green Wood Coalition's David Sheffield said in an interview.

“The implication of this announcement is that, for three more years, low-income residents of the province who are not part of the pilot groups will continue suffer the real effects of poverty.

“Through the right lens, this kind of research pilot could be seen as unethical. If we are offering a proven cure (in this case, income that will reduce the level of poverty) to some, but not to others who are suffering from the same problem, that could be seen as cruel,” Sheffield stated.

The Ontario government has announced projects will get under way in two regions later this spring: in Thunder Bay and area, as well as in Hamilton-Brantford-Brant County. This fall, a third one is planned for Lindsay.

A separate First Nation project is still being designed.

The project will give single people an income of about $17,000 annually, less 50% of earned income. A couple will get about $24,000, less 50% of any earned income.

“The three-year study will test how a basic income might improve the health, education and job prospects of those living on low incomes,” a provincial press release stated.

“People with a disability will also receive up to $600 per month on top” of the single and couple rates, it stated.

The Ontario and Federal government child benefits will continue to be received by those in the study, while those receiving EI and CPP“will have their monthly basic income payment “reduced dollar for dollar.”

Those supported through Ontario Works will continue to get drug benefits, as will those on the Ontario Disability Support Program, according to the projects' parameters.

In addition to the three-year length of the pilots, O'Connor pointed out, it will take additional time to evaluate the findings, make decisions and implement any changes.

Other concerns she cited include the 50% earned-income clawback as being a disincentive to work. With it, she said, “any pressure on employers to raise minimum wage is lost.”

She also noted that “only some people in these communities will be offered the chance to sign on and they (would) be invited, presumably by the municipality.”

O'Connor predicted that “many low-income people will be disappointed by the selective nature of the project.”