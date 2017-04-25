Cobourg Police lay stunt-driving charge

COBOURG -

Driving at more than twice the posted speed limit has resulted in a stunt-driving charge.

A press release from Acting Sergeant Marc Bellemare said that police were conducting radar enforcement Monday at 12:05 p.m. on Danforth Road in the Town of Cobourg, when they observed a Nissan travelling westbound at a very high rate of speed. Upon activating the radar, they obtained a reading of 124 km./hour in a posted 60-km./hour zone.

The Nissan was stopped, and the driver — a Cobourg resident — was charged with stunt-driving (which is defined in the Highway Traffic Act as speeding by 50 or more km. per hour).

The driver's Ontario license has been suspended for seven days, and the vehicle impounded for seven days.