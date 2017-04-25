Coast Guard Cobourg station has news

COBOURG -

A new Canadian Coast Guard ship has arrived in Cobourg, along with a new captain and a new crew member.

The Cape Rescue replaced the Cape Mercy as a search-and-rescue vessel for the area.

Along with that, there are new members of the two shifts that staff the Cobourg station — Capt. Liam Pigott and engineer Evan Barker, who recently spoke with Northumberland Today.

Ironically, Pigott started out in Cobourg almost 20 years ago as a deckhand working under former Captain Colin Slade, who retired last year.

“It was a busy year for Cobourg, and I learned a lot working for Colin that season,” Pigott said.

“It feels like I’ve come full-circle starting, out as a deck hand and coming back as a Commanding Officer.

“I have a fine crew, good boat and a great area of operation.”

It may sound like a cliche, but Pigott admits it’s a “dream job being, captain of a Coast Guard search-and-rescue (vessel).”

“Cobourg is nice and close to home for me, so I’m really enjoying working in the local area. I couldn’t be happier.”

Pigott has been with Coast Guard for 17-years working on ice breaker and, buoy tenders, and has been a captain in the search-and-rescue program for nine years. This past winter, he worked in Montreal at the Regional Operations Centre co-ordinating the Great Lakes ice breaking.

The Cape Rescue is the second vessel Barker has worked on since graduating from Coast Guard College in 2014. Prior to coming to Cobourg, his previous ship was the Canadian Coast Guard ship Samuel Risley, an ice breaker-buoy tender from Parry Sound.

Barker said he is looking forward to trying out the search-and-rescue aspect of the Coast Guard.