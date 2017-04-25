Canada 150 infrastructure announced for Port Hope

PORT HOPE -

PORT HOPE — Port Hope received a significant amount of Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program money at an announcement by local riding MP Kim Rudd Tuesday morning.

Speaking at the municipality's largest recreation centre, the Jack Burger Sports Complex on Highland Drive, the MP outlined the six recreational areas in the municipality that will benefit (including two projects for Jack Burger), with grants totalling about $250,000.

These include: $66,800 each for replacement of the rink board system at the Jack Burger Complex and improvements at the Wladyka Park washroom and shelter; $56,100 for Port Hope's trail system; $23,100 to improve the Town Park hardball diamond; another $19,800 to improve the Alex Carruthers Park playground; and $18,150 for Jack Burger signage.

Rudd has been going around to communities in her Northumberland-Peterborough South riding making these announcements during the past month or more.

“The national Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150), part of the Government of Canada’s activities to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017, provides $300-million over two years for the renovation, expansion and improvement of existing community and cultural infrastructure,” a media release from her office stated.

“The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is being delivered by regional development agencies across Canada With the addition of $44.4-million in supplementary funding announced in Budget 2016, the total CIP 150 allocation for southern Ontario, being delivered by FedDev Ontario, is up to $88.8 million.”