Y offers free fitness assessments

COBOURG -

On Friday afternoon, the YMCA Northumberland facility in Cobourg will offer free fitness assessments to help members of the community get a better understanding of overall health and fitness.

From 3 to 6 p.m., Y staff members will test participants for cardiovascular and muscular strength, flexibility and endurance. The results will help them develop specific fitness goals and monitor their progress.

Participants will also have the opportunity to get advice on setting goals and kick-starting their fitness journey.

In the Y press release, co-ordinator of adult programs Mette Aarlev said that completing such an assessment prior to beginning your fitness journey provides the means to track your progress and celebrate your accomplishments.

“Our fitness assessments will not only teach you something new about yourself, but it will also give you motivation and guidance to conquer your health goals,” she added.

The Y is located at 339 Elgin St. W. The free fitness assessments are available to anyone in the community over the age of 16, and registration is not required.