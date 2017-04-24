Volunteer screening needed: Gibson

ALNWICK-HALDIMAND TOWNSHIP -

A staff report about volunteers and the need for proper screening in Alnwick/Haldimand is expected by next month.

Council requested a report on the cost, policy, procedure and process related to the many volunteers who support the township, clerk Robin van de Moosdyk said, after a notice of motion from Councillor Sherry Gibson came forward at the last council session.

Gibson's notice of motion said that the township “values our volunteers, the work they do and the time they give back to make our communities better places to live, work and play,” as well as their fundamental role in creating a “strong, inclusive and resilient” municipality.

The notice of motion acknowledged these individuals' rights. “...as a vital human resource, the Township of Alnwick/Haldimand commits to having appropriate infrastructure in place to support our volunteers in a safe environment,” it stated. To that end, screening and orientation processes need to be in place.

“We respectfully ask our volunteers to make a commitment and be accountable to the municipality,” it continued.

“As such, and effective immediately, all current volunteers with the Township of Alnwick/Haldimand who interact in the scope of their volunteer duties with the public must submit to a Vulnerable Sector Check at the cost of the municipality.

“All volunteers who provide only time to administrative community work must undergo a Criminal Record Check at the expense of the community.”

A staff report is expected to be ready for council by the end of May.