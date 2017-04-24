Rug hookers display their wares

COBOURG -

Each year, some 300 rug hookers descend on an Ontario community for the Ontario Hooking Craft Guild's annual conference — and this year that would be Cobourg.

Planning committee co-chairs are Liz Brock and Madeleine Thibault-Smith, members of the Woolwright Society which is hosting this year’s 51st annual conference.

“We are a small group, so we reached out to the Northumberland Rug Hookers and Belleville’s Moira Mat Makers to assist us as co-hosts for the event,” Thibault-Smith explained.

“Our theme, in keeping with our country’s 150th birthday, is very fitting — Images of Canada — and we're expecting a large number of original entries in this category.”

Brock said the emphasis of the conference will be showing our Canadian pride through this traditional art form.

“Hundreds of rugs will be on display in every style imaginable – from pictorials to primitives and geometric to orientals,” she said.

“As well, we will have a special display called Hooked on the Past, which will showcase past rug hooking styles, supplies, tools and materials. All in all, it promises to be an exceptional show.”

In addition to the general meeting, members will enjoy a gala evening, classes, workshops, vendor booths and, of course, a weekend of rug hooking with friends.

It will also include a chance to share their work with the public on April 30, when everyone is invited to visit the rug display and vendor booths between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Cobourg Community Centre (750 D'Arcy St.). Admission is $10.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

twitter.com/NT_cnasmith