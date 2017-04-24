Promoting rail safety

COBOURG, Ont. (24/04/17) - Gladys Martin, VIA Rail ticket agent, Joel Webb and Janet Debiasi VIA Rail locomotive engineers, stand at the Operation Lifesaver booth located at the Cobourg VIA Rail Station. April 24th marks the first day of Rail Safety Week put on by Operation Lifesaver who is partnered with the Railway Association of Canada and Transport Canada and works in cooperation with the rail industry, government, police, unions, and many public organizations and community groups. Rail Safety Week is important for Operation Lifesaver as approximately 300 collisions and trespassing incidents occur every year. Photo by Liam Smyth