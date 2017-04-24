OPP recover body from Rice Lake

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

At 2:41 p.m. Saturday, Northumberland OPP responded to a report of a body floating in Rice Lake near Hannah Road in Hamilton Township.

A news release from media-relations officer Constable Steve Bates said that investigators recovered a deceased male who fit the description of the missing boater that police have been searching for since November 12, 2016.

Members of the detachment and emergency crews had been called to Rice Lake near Halstead Beach Road Nov. 11 at about 9 a.m. to help with a male who had been pulled from the waters. The 45-year-old man, a Durham Region resident, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believed he had been fishing with a friend. They were joined by By the following day, they were joined by Trenton Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team, marine units from Northumberland County, Underwater Search and Recovery and Aviation Services.

They located a submerged aluminum fishing vessel believed to be owned by the deceased, but no second body.

The Regional Coroner was on the scene following the April 22 discovery. A post-mortem has been scheduled early this week at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.

Search efforts for the second missing boater have been suspended pending positive identification of the deceased.