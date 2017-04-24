MP and Fair Vote Canada rep tangle

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The head of the Northumberland chapter of Fair Vote Canada and Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd disagree about what her position should be in an upcoming vote in the House of Commons.

Wilf Day — chair of the Northumberland chapter and secretary of the national chapter — asserted in an interview that Rudd should be as brave as her predecessor, the late Liberal MP, Christine Stewart, who was one of only four Liberal MPs who voted against war with Iraq back in 1991.

He added that Rudd should vote to support some sort of proportional representation.

“Now Kim Rudd can bravely uphold her pledge to support adding a suitable element of proportional representation to the election of MPs,” he reiterated in a media release, even though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has changed his pre-election position.

Rudd, however, sees things quite differently.

“I see no correlation whatsoever between former MP Christine Stewart's 1991 vote against the Iraq War as an opposition member with an NDP motion that may be coming forward,” she said in an interview.

“As I have said before, at no point did we as a government — including prior to the election — promise that proportional representation would be the chosen system of Canadian elections. I am well aware of the NDP's agenda, and how I vote will be a matter of public record.”

Stewart voted her conscience and, from a political perspective, went on to hold senior government positions including Minister of the Environment.

“The Northumberland Chapter of Fair Vote Canada hopes Kim Rudd will be as brave as Christine Stewart was 26 years ago,” Day continued in his interview.

“And we hope no one tells her you can’t vote for proportional representation, because that’s the NDP position.

“ Christine Stewart wasn’t afraid to vote with the NDP in 1991.”

As to Rudd's remarks, Day told Northumberland Today that they don't change his position.

“The correlation is very clear:Christine Stewart was brave enough to vote as she believed, regardless of the decision of her leader, who was generally a very good leader but she disagreed on that occasion,” he stated.

“Kim Rudd will have the opportunity next month to vote in accordance with her sincere pledge to support and add a suitable element of proportional representation to the election of MPs, regardless of Justin Trudeau changing his mind about proportional representation being an acceptable option — even though it was one of the explicit options in the Liberal policy and platform.”