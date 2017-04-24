Former fire chief has permit concerns

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

A former fire chief and Gore's Landing resident says fire permits for camp fires are among the concerns he has about the permitting system instituted by Hamilton Township council.

Wayne Young offered both opinions and posed a series of questions during a recent presentation to council that he undertook after reading about the new system in this newspaper.

Among his queries was who was to police the fire permits, check out that the places where fires are being set is appropriate, and respond to complaints.

“Do you need a permit for a chimenea?” he asked.

“If the neighbours don't like me and call the fire department when I'm burning with a permit, and they come and find nothing is wrong, who pays for that?” Young continued.

The fire permitting system was put in place last year, Mayor Mark Lovshin responded.

“It's a way to get rural fires under control,” the mayor said, adding other municipalities are putting similar systems in place.

(At last week's Alnwick/Haldimand Council session, there was a delegation about the revamped fire permitting that municipality also instituted last year.)

But the mayor agreed that there is no way to stop neighbours complaining, and said that every taxpayer pays when the fire department is called out unnecessarily. You just can't stop that, he said.

Chief Kelly Serson agreed and noted that, with complaints, often both the OPP and fire departments are called — both can end up responding.

He explained that the recently updated fire permitting system now costs the same for both residential and farm permits under the township's burn bylaw, with the residential permits $15 less than last year.

Young, however, said he and others thought the permitting system was inappropriate for campfires (and unnecessary because they are not the cause of fires that spread) — and that the sale of fire permits was just a money grab by the township to pay for another full-time fire service position for a fire-protection specialist, in addition to the chief, when the rest of the township fire fighters are volunteers.

“That's probably something we don't need,” Young said.

Mayor Lovshin said the permitting system does help pay for the township's fire services, but that it is user-pay and those who don't use it don't pay.

The fire chief said campfires have, in fact, caused fires in the township and that “all fires require permits.”

Council has asked that a full report addressing the permitting system and questions raised be brought back to it by the fire chief.