Fire damages Orange Street home
Smoke engulfs an Orange Stret home as Cobourg firefighters respond to the blaze at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, arriving to find flames shooting from the back of the two-storey home. They quickly knocked down the flames and checked for extensions into the home. No one was home at the time of the fire, and the cause is unknown, but smoke and fire caused $175,000 in damages. Pete Fisher
Pete Fisher