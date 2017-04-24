Fire damages Orange Street home
Smoke fills an Orange Street home in Cobourg, as firefighters respond to reports of a fire at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. They arrived to find flames shooting from the back of the two-storey home. They quietly knocked down the flames and checked for extensions into the home. No one was home at the time of the fire, and the cause is unknown, but smoke and fire caused $175,000 in damages. Pete Fisher
Smoke fills an Orange Street home in Cobourg, as firefighters respond to reports of a fire at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. They arrived to find flames shooting from the back of the two-storey home. They quietly knocked down the flames and checked for extensions into the home. No one was home at the time of the fire, and the cause is unknown, but smoke and fire caused $175,000 in damages.
Pete Fisher