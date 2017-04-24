Dutch and South African visitors expected

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Both a Dutch and South African business contingent are coming to Northumberland this month, says Northumberland Economic Development Director Dan Borowec.

And both are related to agriculture, he said in an interview after a recent presentation to Hamilton Township council.

This is the “fourth or fifth time” for the Dutch group, the county promoter said. It is looking at the Agri-Food Venture Centre in Colborne to see if there is room to do a pilot food development project using items grown in this region, Borowec said, declining to be more specific.

“They are looking at capacity,” he added.

The South African group is coming near the end of April.

Asked what the South Africans are looking for, Borowec said sometime international visitors come because they are “curious.” But then it is up to Northumberland to show them this is the best place to do business, he said, reiterating a theme he shared with councillors.

Branding is not a logo, Borowec explained, but creating a culture of innovation and ensuring others know it is the place to do business.

And no group is more innovative than those in the agri-business, he stressed.

They are constantly changing with the markets, product development, machinery changes.

“They are the first to do it,” he said, and Northumberland is supporting the agri-food industry with the centre — and in other ways too, councillors were told.

When asked if Hamilton Township needs an industrial park (which it doesn't have), Borowec said the county's Official Plan has identified areas including 200 hectares north of Highway 401 outside of Port Hope. Most municipalities have areas identified for employment growth, he added, but the challenge is putting infrastructure in place.

But with the county supporting the agri-business industry, it must maintain a balance by retaining sufficient agricultural lands.

He added that Northumberland County does have a significant financial draw, compared to Toronto, when when land is one-tenth the costs, he added.