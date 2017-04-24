Council ponders selling off a community centre

ALNWICK-HALDIMAND TOWNSHIP -

A motion to declare the Vernonville Community Centre property surplus, as the first step in selling the township-owned property, comes to Alnwick/Haldimand Council this Thursday.

The formal motion will lay the grounds for the next actions, clerk Robin van de Moosdyk said in an interview.

Councillor Ray Benns brought the original notice of motion to council, noting that the volunteer committee looking after the community centre has been dissolved, leaving its care and control to the municipality. For all intents and purposes, he said, “the centre may be considered dormant and inactive.”

If no action is taken, “the more it will deteriorate,” Benns's notice of motion also stated.

He advised a late spring-early summer sale. His motion also asks that a consultant's feasibility study be waived and, instead, a public meeting be held as soon as possible.