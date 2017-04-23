Suspects sought in Colborne robbery

COBOURG -

Northumberland OPP responded to a report of a robbery at Downey Pharmacy, located on King Street East in Colborne, at 10:24 a.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses reported two males had entered the pharmacy brandishing knives. One suspect threatened a staff member while the other stole a quantity of narcotics from behind the counter.

Both suspects then fled out the front door to a white Chrysler minivan bearing Ontario Licence #CBFJ552 which was parked on Percy Street. Investigators determined that the licence plate had been reported stolen from the Durham Region area.

One suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 25-35 years old, 6 1” (185cm), thin build wearing a grey hooded sweater, black jogging pants and white running shoes.

The other suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 25-35 years old, 5 8” (173cm), stocky build wearing a grey hooded sweater and black and white running shoes.

No one was injured during the robbery, which remains under investigation led by the Northumberland OPP Crime Unit.

Northumberland OPP is asking for the public’s assistance with this ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Brighton OPP detachment at 613-475-1313 or toll free 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 and not have to appear in court.