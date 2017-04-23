Port Hope Panthers lead Schmalz Cup final 2-0

Kallen McFarland (pictured above) scores a goal for the Port Hope Panthers against the Ayr Centennials during the opening game of the Schmalz Cup junior C hockey championship series Friday night at the Jack Burger Sports Complex in Port Hope.

The Panthers won the game 8-1, marking the first time they have held a series lead in the final during their three straight trips to the Schmalz Cup championship series.

Game 2 of the Provincial Junior Hockey League final was Sunday afternoon at the North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr. The Panthers earned a 4-1 win to take a 2-0 series lead.

The series shifts back to Port Hope for Game 3 Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Ayr will host Game 4 on Friday at 7:30 p.m. As necessary, Game 5 is scheduled for Sunday in Port Hope at 2 p.m; Game 6 Wednesday, May 3 in Ayr at 7:30 p.m. and Game 7 Friday, May 5 in Port Hope at 7:30 p.m.