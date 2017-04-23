Pedestrian signal to be installed
PETE FISHER/Northumberland Today
Northumberland County Engineer Technician Lucas Cole shakes hands with Ed Sikma on Thursday at the Rogers Road and Elgin Street West intersection in Cobourg. Following discussions concerning his safety crossing the road, Northumberland County will be installing a pedestrian signal at Elgin Street and Rogers Road as part of construction plans for County Road 2 after Sikma approached staff during a public consultation to share feedback about pedestrian safety and accessibility at that intersection.