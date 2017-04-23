New Colborne subdivision begins approval process

CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

A new 103-unit residential subdivision for east Colborne took a first official step in the process approval at a public meeting April 18.

The Lily’s Court subdivision includes 52 single-family residences on 15-metre frontage lots, 13 single detached residences on 13.7-metre frontage lots, 14 duplex units, 12 semi-detached single-storey blocks and 12 townhouse single-storey blocks. House prices range from $225,000 to $350,000 with construction hoped to begin in spring 2018.

The development site has posted a sign with the name “Fidelity” but the official proponent is registered company 1961059 Ontario Inc with Jim Pillsworth as president.

Planning Consultant Ruth Ferguson Aulthouse of Belleville outlined the preliminary plans for the development with the consulting engineering Scott Kerr Greer Galloway Group at the public meeting. The Northumberland County planning department now oversees subdivision agreements on behalf of Cramahe Twp.

The new development access is to be off Durham Street South, south of County Road 2 (King Street East), on 21 acres (8.5 ha) slope that dips south of current residences on Streamside Street. A western block of land, to become parkland and a stormwater catchment area, extends south across Cold Creek to front of King Street East. The area will become a parkland constituting eight per cent of the land in the subdivision.

Dwayne Campbell, land use planning manager for the county, said the meeting is the first step in the approval process ahead.

Members of the public audience of about 15 people voiced general support for the project.

“There are details that need to be worked out, for sure,” Peter Bolton of Victoria Beach said, “but I think it’s a major development We need more population to get a critical mass to support our downtown. I like how there’s varied housing. The details need straightening out but I’m in support of the overall thing.”

The Lily’s Court street plan has arranged the housing units along a curving road entering westward of Durham Street south of a cemetery with three off-shoot cul-de-sacs. That street is currently designed to curve southward and make a 90-degree connection with Streamside, now a dead-end straight street with residences on both the north and south sides of Streamside.

Concerns raised about increased traffic on Streamside as a more direct route to the houses in the new subdivision, potential congestion at the Durham and King Street intersection, stormwater runoff, sidewalks and no access off King Street East.

A second access to the Lily’s Court subdivision south off King Street across Cold Creek could be costly and would involve environmental factors Ms. Aulthouse noted. Cramahe Twp. Mayor Marc Coombs added that Northumberland County is not supportive of having another street access onto King Street East but Mr. Campbell said everything is open for consideration.

To date, eight required studies and assessments have been completed for the project including an environmental assessment, stormwater management report, traffic impact study and preliminary servicing report.

The development will require rezoning, Cramahe Twp. planner Himanshu Kaytal and the county planner noted, but that will be a process involving public meetings and opportunity for input down the road.