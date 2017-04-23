Local high schools are top Terry Fox fundraisers

NORTHUMBERLAND -

East Northumberland Secondary School is not only the top high-school fundraiser for the Terry Fox Foundation among Kawartha Pine Ridge District Board of Education schools — it's also fourth-highest among high schools across Ontario.

The Brighton school won that distinction by raising $36,700.21 in 2016. Other good news reported by the board's communications officer Judy Malfara in a recent newsletter is that Cobourg Collegiate Institute placed 15th provincially by raising $15,085.62.

Meanwhile, 27 schools across the board will be supporting the fight against cancer by welcoming the Cops For Cancer Pedal For Hope riders. They will hit Northumberland May 9 at Hastings Public School before proceeding on to Campbellford District High School next day. On May 11, they will visit Northumberland Hills Public School in Castleton and Plainville Public School in Gore's Landing. On May 12, they will be at Ganaraska Trail Public School in Port Hope.

Malfara's newsletter congratulated CCI student Graham Beer and his fellow students, not only for attending the 100th-anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, but by discussing the visit and why it was so important to them on a @CityNews segment.

In Warkworth, the Percy Centennial Public School community are working hard on beautifying the school gardens for the school's 50th anniversary. The June 3 celebrations will start with an open house from noon to 2 p.m., followed by an alumni concert at the arena from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call (705) 924-2202.

Malfara reminds students in Grades 7 and 8 who live in the Northumberland-Peterborough South riding that June 1 is the deadline to apply for the Kim Rudd Youth Leadership Awards. One individual and one group award will be presented to recognize outstanding philanthropic contributions, and you can apply by sending a one-page message to kim.rudd@parl.gc.ca or to her office at 12 Elgin St. E., Unit 4, Cobourg, K9A 0C5.