Local family will head 2017 Strong Kids campaign

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Following the success of Paul and Cathy VandeGraaf as chairs of the 2016 YMCA Strong Kids campaign, the torch was passed to another local family for 2017.

YMCA Northumberland has issued a press release announcing that the VandeGraafs raised more than $180,000 for assistance to ensure that children, families, and individuals who have a financial need are able to access YMCA programs and services in our communities. It is estimated that this amount benefited some 1,000 children, teens, adults, and seniors in the community.

The responsibility will now rest with Phil Thomas, Jessica Fraser Thomas and their five children — Jillian (age 10), Evan and Delyth (age eight), and Ronan and Amelia (age five).

After moving from Halifax, the family became Cobourg residents in 2002, choosing the town for its midway location between Toronto (where Phil worked) and Kingston (where Jessica was completing her PhD at Queen's University).

Jessica would land a job in Toronto at York University by 2007, but they decided to stay in the small town where they had planted their roots and were raising a family. In time, all the family members would become active and engaged members of the Y family as well, supporting its initiatives and spreading its values.

Since 2004, Jessica has been the race facilitator for the YMCA Strong Kids Duathlon, in which all the Thomas children participate. She was on the Y board of directors from 2005 to 2008, and helped lead strategic planning in 2005 and 2010.

In 2014, Jessica swam a solo 15 kilometres from New Brunswick to Prince Edward Island to raise more than $8,000 for the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign. This year, Jessica and Phil have made a considerable donation to fund the Mothers of Newborns Program, a new initiative providing mothers with babies born in 2017 a path to health and wellness at no cost.

“We are excited that the Y is placing their trust in us to help continue the great work they do,” Jessica said in the news release.

“I was there 358 days per year during all maternity leaves. With two sets of twins, the Y was a lifeline.

“The Play Centre staff and volunteers always had a welcoming set of arms to help watch a baby while I nursed another, got a workout in, or simply took a moment for myself. A happy mother resulted in happy children, and a strong and happy family.

“It is an honour to throw our support behind working to ensure everyone can access all the YMCA has to offer,” she stated.

The family has been the recipients of the Rolph Family Spirit of Giving Award and the Province of Ontario Volunteer Service Award. On any given day, they can be found getting active at the Y or in their many other extracurricular activities.

YMCA Northumberland chief executive officer Eunice Kirkpatrick said they are thrilled to have the family chair this year's campaign.

“They are strong supporters of the YMCA and exemplify the YMCA values,” Kirkpatrick stated.

“The family plays a significant role in helping us continue to build strong kids and strong families in our community. We know they will be great role models to other families on the benefits of building a Y foundation of health, wellness and community engagement.”