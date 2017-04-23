Join Roseglen Village for Rewind Canada

PORT HOPE -

The music is chosen, the costumes are ready and you are invited to help make up the audience for the Rewind Canada revue at Roseglen Village for Seniors this Thursday, April 27.

This musical tribute to Canada is the latest of their Canada 150 projects, residential services co-ordinator Amy Vanderwel said. Others include an April 19 Canada Film screening of Winnie The Bear and crossing activities off the ParticipACTION Canada 150 Playlist.

But given their love of putting on a show, Rewind Canada seemed a natural idea — and one that could be shared with the community.

“We have both staff and residents participating. It's a 90-minute musical production with different props — and even some of the residents' family members will take part,” Vanderwel said.

Putting on a show is a regular thing at Roseglen since the idea surfaced two or three Christmases ago, assistant manager Joanne Doble said.

“We decided it would be nice to have some of our staff and residents do some numbers together, and it gets better each year,” she said.

This is the time of year everyone is looking for some fun as they leave the winter behind, so they decided on a spring show that could also help celebrate the sesquicentennial.

Music is always popular at Rose Glen, and everyone greeted the idea enthusiastically.

Doble gathered up some songs, and is looking forward to seeing how it all plays out — “songs and costumes and things of Canada from different eras to show what's important to Canada and what our country means.”

The costumes give a good idea of what to expect, offering tributes to pioneers, the RCMP, Terry Fox and Tim Hortons, among others.

With the goal of a light-hearted revue, acknowledging Canada at war was tricky. Doble decided to go with a couple of popular songs from the war years that everyone loves — K-K-K-Katy and There's A Bluebird On Your Windowsill (written by a Canadian nurse). And Doble said that there will be one or two more serious patriotic songs in the mix as well.

And she is hoping to add a dollop of charm by coaxing her young grandson to appear as a very short RCMP officer.

With well-chosen costumes, some simple props and the most basic of musical instruments (kazoos, tambourines, bongos), she is confident that everyone will pull together a very enjoyable show for everyone.

Roseglen Village is located at 53 Wellington St., Port Hope.

The show starts at 2 p.m. April 27, and admission is free.

