Enjoy Simple Pleasures May 6

COBOURG -

Friends and colleagues in art, Veronica Derry and Barbara Buntin are collaborating on their fourth annual Simple Pleasures show and sale May 6.

What began as an artistic experiment, their press release said, has now grown into a much-anticipated spring tradition that offers up a range of work — from individually crafted note cards to framed fibre, print and painted works.

The focus of the show is on small works, making this art accessible enough to add a personal touch to your home decor or gift giving.

Derry's work blossoms out of the treasure trove of vintage fabrics, ribbons, buttons, lace and antique findings that she has accumulated over the years. Her vivid imagination and attention to detail add whimsy and nostalgia to her fibre and mixed-media works.

Buntin describes her recent print and collage work as Dreamscapes, compositions that emerge from inspiration that strikes at the beach, on a ravine walk or from a panoramic view. Each is worked out on paper that she has hand-printed with natural texture and colour, then collaged into a piece that will connect the viewer with these natural forms.

The show takes place at Bunton's home and studio, at 215 Bagot St. in Cobourg. The historic cottage adds a friendly atmosphere and warm welcome, as guests enjoy refreshments and a chance to browse unique hand-made artwork.

Buntin and Derry hope you will drop in for refreshments and conversation.