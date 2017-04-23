Dentist's office will move east in Cobourg

COBOURG -

After about four decades, the dental practice of Dr. Dave Narine will move to the east end of town.

Following approval at this past Monday's committee-of-the-whole meeting of council, he will construct a 334-sq.-ft. stand-alone building of his own at 436 King St. E.

Since the 1970s, Narine told council, he has operated out of the professional building at 17 Queen St. Over the years, this site has grown inadequate inadequate to his traffic flow, the parking his patients require and the ability to accommodate his professional equipment as it has developed since then.

As well, it's a second-floor office that has proven difficult for his older patients, some of whom have gone to other dentists. As this age group represents 20 to 30% of his practice, he said, it was a significant concern.

The $600,000 development he plans will have a 2,000-sq.-ft. clinic on the ground floor with office and storage areas upstairs. The grounds are planned to accommodate 17 parking spaces as well as some attractive landscaping and an inviting patio-type area in front.

