Decision pending for trust fund case in Port Hope

Politicians and taxpayers in Port Hope are awaiting a decision from a judicial appeal court concerning the nature of the $10-million Low Level Radioactive Waste trust fund which was paid to the former Hope Township before amalgamation.

Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson said he expected there would not be an immediate decision at the April 18 court hearing in Toronto, as did cross-appeal litigant and former Hope Township Mayor Ian Angus.

“Obviously I hope for a decision that preserves the investment fund for our rural residents,” Sanderson said in an e-mail.

Sanderson added that when received, the court decision should be the end of the dispute.

“It is not expected that there will be any further actions once the decision is rendered. and the municipality will of course abide by any decision as should the plaintiff,” the mayor said.

In its factum appealing a previous lower court ruling, the municipality's lawyers stated that the appeal is about the “proper interpretations” of the federal agreement between the former Hope Township (now Ward 2 of the Municipality of Port Hope since amalgamation in 2001) to host a low-level radioactive waste site within its borders for a fee of $10-million. That amount has grown over the past 15 years or so, due to interest, and it has been in the care and control of the amalgamated municipality. But money has also been spent, and this total and use, is disputed by the parties.

The former court decision determined the use of the trust fund was to only be for the former Hope Township residents and ordered Port Hope to provide an accounting which Angus and members of the citizens' group, Rural Representation, says is incomplete.

The municipality's appeal factum alleges the lower court “fundamentally mischaracterized the nature of the rights and relationships at issue, and created serious consequences unintended by the parties, such as the probability that the Municipality of Port Hope will be legally obligated to give back millions of dollars to Canada in 2022.”

The factum also asks that Angus' cross-appeal “seeking a declaration that the trust funds as a charitable purpose trust” be dismissed.

About 50 people attended Osgoode Hall in Toronto to watch the court proceedings, where after several hours the judges reserved their decision.

“The three Appellate Court Judges chose to defer their ruling. We do not know when a decision will be announced,” Caroline Thornton, spokesperson for Rural Representation, stated in an e-mail. “Really there is no update other than the decision is pending.”

In his cross-appeal factum to the appeal court, Angus maintains the trust funds are for the “exclusive benefit of the ratepayers....Hope Township” and that “the parties further agreed that those funds would be used solely to defray the lower tier municipal taxes or levies otherwise payable by the ratepayers of (the former) Hope Township....This did not happen.”

Some of the funds were properly spent but “the bulk of the funds were not,” the cross-appeal factum states.

The factum puts forward two alternatives for the court to consider: declare the trust fund is for former Hope Township ratepayers and managed by a trustee, or declare it a Hope Township Trust Fund reserve to be used only for former Hope Township taxpayers.

It also asks for repayment of funds spent that do not meet this criteria.

