Cramahe doesn’t support incinerator ban

CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

Port Hope, a sister municipality of Cramahe Twp. in Northumberland County (seven municipalities in the county), is asking the provincial government to “explicitly ban construction of incinerators, and phase out use of existing incinerators, in Ontario.”

Port Hope is circulating a resolution to all Ontario municipalities asking for support. But Cramahe Twp. is not supporting Port Hope’s request.

“This has come up at county council before,” Mayor Marc Coombs noted. “At that time it was noted that when we’re asked to do an Environmental Assessment (EA), we are asked to consider all options. If we supported a resolution that said no incineration, then we wouldn’t be doing that and, if it ever went to the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) …” it could be ruled due consideration of all options had not been given.

Cramahe council voted April 18 to receive for information the request for support of the Port Hope resolution.

The new Northumberland Waste Transfer station in the Colborne Industrial Park does not have an incinerator. The private industry, located on a two-hectare lot, will, when opened, accept all but hazardous wastes which are sorted, then compacted and shipped elsewhere for disposal. The facility will have a diffusing stack to disperse odors from the plant.