Cramahe council briefs

Financial audit to go ahead

Before an audit of Cramahe Township’s 2016 finances takes place, council is being asked to sign a declaration that they are not aware of “any fraud, illegal acts or management override of internal controls.”

This is a first-time requirement, Mayor Marc Coombs noted at council April 18. He suggested council ask for a staff report for the next May 3 meeting of council to determine if all five council members are required to sign the agreement as seems to be asked. The auditors are scheduled to visit Cramahe Twp. next week.

“Our general approach to the audit of the Township of Cramahe is to assess the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements and then respond by designing audit procedures,” auditors Collins Barrow Kawarthas LLP informed Cramahe council a letter received by council April 18.

Over $1.7-million in new buildings

There’s been $1,771,000 worth of new construction in Cramahe Twp. in the first quarter of 2017. That’s yielded $8,327.12 in permit fees for the municipality.

Twp new residences are included in the total, down from 4 residences for the same time period in 2016 when there was $1,763,000 of new construction gaining $12,808 in fees.

In March 2017, 11 permits for $986,000 of construction netted $3,994.81 in permits.

32 banners for Canada 150

To celebrate, 32 new banners have been purchased for $4,192 by the Canada 150 committee of Cramahe Twp. Some of the banners are now up in downtown Colborne and Castleton.

The committee has purchased tree seedlings for $697 with distribution still to be worked out.

MacCoubrey Funeral Home has donated a guest book to be signed as part of Canada celebrations in Cramahe Twp.